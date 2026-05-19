Barbara Ruth Weber, 89

Barbara Ruth Weber, age 89, of Amery, Wisconsin, formerly of Waterville, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Amery, Wisconsin.

Barbara was born on March 24, 1937, in Waseca, the daughter of Herman and Ruth (Tolzmann) Cords. She began her education at Trinity Lutheran School in Janesville, completing eighth grade there before attending Janesville High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1955. Barbara continued her education at Concordia University in St. Paul, earning her associate degree in elementary education.

Following graduation, Barbara began her teaching career in Kansas. It was there that she met Everett Weber, and together they were united in marriage on June 19, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville. Together they had two sons and shared 21 years of marriage before Everett passed away on August 28, 1981.

Barbara and Everett began their married life in Kansas, where she continued teaching until the birth of their oldest son, when she devoted herself to raising her family. In 1975, the family moved to Elysian for a short time before settling in Waterville. After her sons were grown, Barbara returned to the workforce and was employed at Brown Printing in Waseca.

Barbara enjoyed reading, tending to her flower garden, studying history, and visiting cemeteries. She treasured time spent having coffee with friends in Waterville and volunteered at the local nursing home. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville, where her faith remained a steady foundation throughout her life.

Barbara is survived by her sons, Dean and Dennis; siblings: Robert Cords, Alma Johnston, and Mary (Frank) Thull; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Everett; brother, Gerald (Linda) Cords; sister, Charlotte (Bill) Harms; and brother-in-law, Richard Johnston.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2026, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville. Interment will follow at St. John–Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Iosco Township, Waseca County. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. and continue until the time of the service at the church on Friday.

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