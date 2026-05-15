Bucs win two of five games during busy week

The WEM softball team played five games last week, four of which were nonconference, and came away with two wins.

The biggest game of the quintet was a a 4-3 win over NRHEG Thursday, May 7 in New Richland. The Panthers had only two losses in the Gopher Conference before losing to the Bucs.

The week started with a 10-1 loss to Cleveland Tuesday, May 5. The Clippers are 14-3 this season and one of the favorites in Section 2A to advance to State.

During the weekend, WEM played three games in the Kasson-Mantorville Tournament against schools in either Class AA or Class AAA.

The tournament started Friday, May 8 with a 12-2, five inning loss to Stewartville (8-6 overall). The following day Kasson-Mantorville (11- 4 overall) defeated the Bucs, 9-5. WEM defeated Cannon Falls (8-11) 8-1 in their final game of the tourney.

In the loss to Cleveland, the Clippers limited the Bucs to four hits and banged out 16 of their own, including a home run and two doubles. Kalyn Novak, Robynn Schwichtenberg, Liza Baker, and Ellie Lamont had the four Buccaneer hits. Madalyn Miller scored the lone run and Lamont knocked her in. Alix Velzke allowed six earned runs, walked four, and struck out four.

In the win over NRHEG, Velzke was...

To see more on this story pick up the May 14, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.