2 Trojans sign to play D-I hockey

Two members of the New Prague Trojan girls hockey team signed National Letters of Intent to play Division I college hockey next season. Katie Calliguri, left, signed with Sacred Heart University in Connecticut while Catie Skaja signed to play with the University of Minnesota. A signing ceremony was held after school as they, along with their parents, signed the NCAA paperwork in front of family members, teammates, coaches past and present and friends in the New Prague High School Commons area. Before the two go off to college, they will play their senior season at New Prague High School beginning with a game at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at home against Proctor/Hermantown.