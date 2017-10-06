3 Trojans compete at state track meet

Three New Prague Trojan athletes competed at the State Class AA Track and Field meet at Hamline University in St. Paul.

Eric Chromy competed in the boys 110 meter hurdles, Ashley Shimek competed in the girls 100 meter hurdles on Friday. Neither advanced to Saturday’s finals.

Aidan McLoone competed in the girls triple jump on Saturday. She did not make the finals.

Chromy had the best performance of the three, finishing 10th in the preliminaries. The top nine finishers made the finals.