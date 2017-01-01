Adapted Softball to face St Cloud in playoffs

The New Prague Trojan adapted softball team travel to St. Cloud for a 5:30 p.m. game Tuesday, May 23, in a state tournament qualifying game. The game will be played at North Jr. High.

The Trojans, 4-7 are the No. 5 seed from the South Division. St. Cloud (6-2) is the No. 4 seed from the North Division.

Winner of the game will advance to the State CI Adapted Softball Tournament, June 2 and 3 at Coon Rapids High School.

New Prague includes players from New Prague, Tri-City United, Le Sueur-Henderson, Belle Plaine and Jordan schools.

Check for results online at newpraguetimes.com and in the print edition of The New Prague Times and Montgomery Messenger.