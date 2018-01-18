Adapted Trojans win season opener

The New Prague adapted floor hockey team won its season-opener Wednesday, Jan. 10, defeating South Suburban 15-3 at the CEC gym in New Prague.

Alexis Parks led the Trojans, scoring four goals. Other goals were by Garret Gagner, Evan Minar and Eva Johnson (2 each) and one each from Jake Schurman, Chase Smith, Blake Perry, Seth Dorner and Dylan Raaen.

Goaltender Breanna Stark, an eighth grader, made her debut in the nets a good one as she stopped 14 of 17 shots. The team, which also includes athletes from Tri-City United, Belle Plaine and Jordan schools, was scheduled to play at Burnsville/Farmington/ Lakeville Wednesday, Jan. 17. They host Owatonna at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, and play Dakota United at Eastview High School at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24.