All State honors for WEM track team

The four WEM girls' track and field athletes who competed in the 2017 Class A State Track and Field Meet June 9 and 10 each earned All State honors. Senior Sammie Petry placed second in the pole vault, earning her fourth All State honor. Sophomore Mae Lea Harmon earned her second All State honor placing 4th in the 100-meter dash and 7th in the 200-meter dash. Senior Hattie Peach and sophomore Alexis Morsching teamed with Petry and Harmon to place 5th in the 4 x 100-meter relay, also earning All State recognition. Check out the June 15 edition of the LIFE/Enterprise for more on the State Meet.