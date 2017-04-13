Boys do well in opening track meets

The New Prague High Schol boys track field team is off to a good start, having won the Faribault Invitational on Tuesday, April 4, and taking second in a home triangular two days later.

The Trojans have a week off due to Spring break, and will return to action Tuesday, April 18, in a 4 p.m. meet at Hutchinson.

Faribault meet

The Trojans topped an eight-team field with 134 points, four better than host Faribault. Austin was third at 93, followed by Albert Lea (62), Bethlehem Academy (56), MN Academy for the Deaf (40), Cannon Falls (38) and Cristo Rey Jesuit (93).

Eric Chromy took three first place finishes (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and pole vault) and finished second in the high jump. Christian Velishek had two firsts and a second.

Top six finishes for the Trojans came from:

First Christian Velsihek, 200 m, 24.65 seconds Eric Chromy, 110 m. hurdles, 15.71 Chromy, 300 m. hurdles, 42.85 Velishek, high jump, 6 feet, 4 inches Chromy, pole vault, 12 feet

Second Velishek, 110 m hurdles, 4x400 m. relay ( Zach Morris, Carson Davis, Jack Siegle, Hayden DeGross) Chromy, high jump

Third Nick Arguedas, 200 m Jacob Lee, 400 m Siegle, 1600 m John Wacker, 300 m hurdles Arguedas, long jump Arguedas, triple jump Noah Hummel, discus

Fourth Wade Hartman, high jump Robert Devine, pole vault,

Fifth Mason DeGross, 200 m John Bowman, 800 m Hayden DeGross, 1600 m Mason DeGross, 300 m hurdles

Sixth Gaige Giles, 800 m Devine, 110 m. hurdles

New Prague Triangular

New Prague hosted Mankato East and Northfield Thursday, April 6, and finished second, 13 points behind East. The Trojans placed...

To see more on this story pick up the April 13, 2017 print edition of The New Prague Times.