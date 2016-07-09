Bucs rout St. James in opener

The 13th rated WEM Buccaneer football team routed St. James, 46-10 Friday, Sept. 2 in St. James. The Bucs forced six turnovers and limited the Saints to 99 total yards. The victory was the 15th straight regular season win for WEM. See more on this game and complete District Standings in the Sept. 8 edition of the LIFE/Enterprise. Thr Bucs host Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Friday, Sept. 9.