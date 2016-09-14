Cross Country runners break 5K records at Invite

Two Tri-City United cross country runners broke TCU 5K records in the Norwood Young America Invitational held Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Baylor Park.

Delilah Baedke, only a seventh-grader, placed sixth overall and broke the TCU 5K record with a time of 20:15.

Hugo Ruiz, a ninth-grader, placed seventh overall and set a new mark in the 5K of 17:04.8.

The Titan girls placed ninth out of 18 teams entered. The TCU boys placed 12th as a team out of 18 schools in the meet.

