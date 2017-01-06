DRS teams have busy week

The weather cooperated and 16 league games were played in the Dakota-Rice- Scott baseball league last week. Previously unbeaten Prior Lake dropped three games to fall out of first place, while New Market remained in first despite its first league loss of the season. The Muskies have a 6-1 league record. Faribault is unbeaten at 3-0, but one game behind the Muskies, while New Prague and St. Patrick are right behind.

Elko won two very different games, blowing out Webster 29-1 and winning a pitcher’s duel 2-1 against New Market, while St. Patrick and St. Benedict combined for 61 runs in a two-game home-and-home series over the weekend. Lonsdale picked up its first two wins of the season, over Webster and Montgomery.

Last week’s results: Wednesday May 24 Muskies 9, Warriors 1 Brett Herber allowed one run and three hits over six innings as New Market defeated Veseli 9-1. Nick Rost homered for New Market, and Scott Lyden had two hits and three RBIs. Tyler Busch went 3-for-4 for Veseli, getting half of his team’s hits. Matt Perkinson took the loss on the mound for the Warriors.

Express 29, Sox 1 Joey Tschida shut down Webster, allowing only one hit in a 29-1 win over the Sox. Webster gave up five home-runs. Brent Cheney ended the no hitter with a single to right, Hansen later scored on a fielders choice by Gage Bergman.

Thursday, May 25 Orioles 9, Aces 4 New Prague defeated Lonsdale behind strong pitching as their staff recorded 15 strikeouts. Nathan Sprouls started and threw six innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out 10. Lonsdale put together a three-run inning during the eighth when they picked up a few walks followed by backto- back singles from Tyler Milford and Phil Tisdel. The Orioles would answer back with a six-run inning in the bottom of the eighth when Eric Wagner opened up with a single followed by hits from Aaron Shetka, Dan Novak, Zack Dubanoski, Aaron Kes and Ben Buthe. Kes had a big day at the plate going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Shetka and Dubanoski also had three hits. Cole Pint had two hits for the Aces. Zach Sirek picked up the win for New Prague, Tyler Milford recorded the loss for the Aces.

Irish 4, Mudcats 2 St. Patrick handed Prior Lake its first league loss of the season with a 4-2 win at Veseli. Josh Simon pitched a complete game, allowing nine hits and two runs while striking out seven. Seth Ambroz and Troy Hentges each had three hits and Augie Isaacson and Matt Ambroz each had two. Ben Morrisson allowed four runs and 10 hits over eight innings to take the loss. The Lakers’ Jonny Houston and Justin Hackett each had two hits.

Friday May 26 Aces 4, Mallards 3 Lonsdale defeated Montgomery 4-3 Friday, with the Aces benefiting from five Mallard errors. No other information was available at press time.

Sunday, May 28 Saints 12, Irish 8 In game one of a home and home series, St. Benedict came from behind and pulled away for a 12-8 victory at Bonin Field. St. Benedict jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on Irish starter Zach Seurer, but the Irish scored three in the bottom of the fifth on a bases-clearing drive to center field off the bat of Kyle Rhodus. The Irish tacked on four more runs to take a 7-3 lead heading to the eighth inning. But St. Benedict’s bats came alive in the eighth, as they put eight runs on the board to take an 11-7 lead. Each team scored once more and the Saints took the win 12-8. Cole Minnick picked up the win for St. Benedict, while Bill Dunker took the loss for the Irish. Jeremy Heitkamp got the save. The Saints were led offensively by Jeremy Heitkamp who had three RBIs, and five Saints each had 2 hits. Kyle Rhodus led the Irish going 3-for-5 with five RBIs, Will Walsh was 2- for-3 with two doubles and Brok Schwartzkopf had a hit and 2 RBIs.

Orioles 16, Mudcats 6 Zach Dubanoski’s grand slam highlighted New Prague’s offensive outburst against Prior Lake. Dubanoski also had a bases-loaded double, giving him seven RBIs. James Fuerniss also homered for the Orioles. Justin Novak and Jake Klein also had two hits each, with Novak getting three RBIs. Joel Zimmerman pitched a complete game for New Prague, striking out four. Jonny Houston and Greg Faue each had three hits for Prior Lake. Topher Rose took the loss on the mound for Prior Lake

Lakers 14, Aces 2 Faribault defeated Lonsdale 14-2. No information was submitted on this game. Bulldogs 8, Warriors 0 It was a very windy day at Don Giesen Field, but the wind didn’t seem to slow down the Union Hill bats in an 8-0 win over Veseli. Union Hill got off to a quick start, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning, all with two outs. That was more than enough for Bulldog starter Daniel Feneis, as he was in control all day. Union Hill would tack on a run in the second and fourth and add two more runs in the bottom of the seventh. Feneis took a no-hitter into the seventh, when Nate Novak broke up the no-no bid with an infield single. Feneis went seven strong innings, alllowing two hits, and striking out seven. Rick Bell and Dan Meger came in to pitch the eighth and ninth. Curt Brezina started and took the loss for the Warriors. Union Hill banged out 16 hits, Dust Steinhoff and Conrad Masberg each had three hits for the Bulldogs. Nate Novak led the Warriors with 2 hits.

Muskies 15, Sox 7 New Market broke a 3-3 tie game with five runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth on their way to a 15-7 win over Webster. Nate Rost had three hits and Andy Henkemeyer, Tyler Bergstrom and Nick Rost had two each. Henkemeyer had four RBIs and Bergstrom three. Scott Lyden got the win in relief. Webster’s Jake Ekness, Brooks Prochaska, Nate Nielsen and Parker Hafermann had two hits each. Adam Neuger took the loss for the Sox.

Express 16, Coyotes 8 Elko defeated Shakopee 16-8 Sunday in Shakopee. No information was submitted on this game. Monday, May 29 Express 2, Muskies 1 Mike Melich of Elko and Nate Rost of New Market locked up in a pitcher’s duel. Elko got on the board in the sixth when TJ Evanson and Ash Larsen had back-to-back singles with two outs. Larsen got caught in a run-down between first and second and Evanson broke for home, beating the throw to score the game’s first run. The Muskies answered in the seventh with Nate Rost reaching base and Nick Rost sacrificing him to second. Kyle Bergstrom’s base hit tied the game at 1-1. Dylan Thomas and Evanson led off the eighth with back-to-back ground rule doubles to drive in the winning run. Derek Bergstrom took the loss in relief, with Melich getting the win and Thomas a save.

Warriors 7, Mudcats 4 Veseli hosted the Mudcats from Prior Lake on a windy Memorial Day. Matt Stocker pitched all nine innings and led the charge for the Warriors. The offense was powered by Matt Perkinson and Nolan Hodapp each hitting a home run as part of their multi-hit game. Cody Shimota also scored three runs and had two hits for the Warriors. The Mudcats' BJ Benz had three hits including a two-run home run. Jake Schmidt took the loss for the Mudcats.

Orioles 12, Coyotes 6 New Prague overcame an early 5-1 deficit, pounding out 17 hits and stealing eight bases to defeat Shakopee 12- 6. Justin Novak, Aaron Kes, James Fuerniss, Dan Novak, Jake Klein and Eric Wagner all had multi-hit games. Dan Novak hit a solo home run and later in the same inning Fuerniss followed suit with a two-run blast of his own. Ben Buthe, Klein and Wagner each had two stolen bases. Matt Schmitz collected his first DRS hit. Jeff Hohenstein had two hits and an RBI for the Coyotes. Nathan Sprouls pitched in relief and picked up the win, Andy Lazzari started for the Coyotes and recorded the loss.

Aces 15, Sox 5 Parker Haferman’s three hits proved one of the few bright spots for Webster in a 15-5 loss to Lonsdale. No other information was submitted.

Irish 19, Saints 14 St. Patrick outlasted St. Benedict in a slugfest, winning 19-14. The game featured a 14-run sixth inning, with each team getting seven runs in the inning. Four Irish batters had three hits each - Kyle Rhodus, Kyle Sticha, Seth Ambroz and Joran Goracke. Goracke had a home run, two doubles and seven RBIs. Matt and Seth Ambroz each had homers for St. Patrick. St. Benedict had two hits each from Andrew Huss, Eric Steinhoff, Nick Heitkamp and Brendan Heitkamp. Steinhoff had five RBIs and Brendan Heitkamp three. Huss and Scott Eischens both homered for the Saints. Nick Friedges was the winning pitcher for the Irish, with Seth Ambroz getting a save, while Andrew Huss was tagged with the loss.