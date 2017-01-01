Faribault and New Market perched atop the DRS League

The Faribault Lakers picked up two wins this week, while the New Market Muskies split their two contests, putting the two teams in a virtual tie atop the DRS League Standings. New Prague and St. Patrick aren’t far behind, with both picking up two wins this week as well. This week’s game summaries:

Wed, June 14: Lakers 2, Orioles 1 Two of the top teams in the league faced off in New Prague, with the Faribault Lakers getting the late come from behind win 2-1 over the Orioles. Austin Bachman had 2 hits for the Orioles, and Taylor Lambrecht picked up the Orioles lone RBI in the 4th, scoring Zack Dubanoski. But in the 7th, Matt Lane of the Lakers smacked a 2-run double off of Orioles starting pitcher Nathan Sprouls to put the Lakers on top. Matt Lane picked up the win for the Lakers, with Sprouls taking the loss for the Orioles.

Express 7, Saints 3 No information made available. .

Coyotes/Bulldogs – suspended due to light failure – game to be completed at a later date

Irish 12, Mudcats 1 Josh Simon pitched 6 scoreless innings, allowing just 3 hits en route to victory on Wednesday night. Kyle Rhodus continued his hot hitting with a 3-4 night, which included a walk and 3 RBIs. Jack Friedges added 3 RBIs and had a double. Matt Ambroz also had 2 RBIs. Topher Rose led the Mudcat offense with 2 hits and Chris Rose drove in his team's only run.

Muskies 8, Mallards 5 For New Market, Tyler Bergstrom pitched into the 6th inning and ended up earning the win, yielding four runs (three earned) on 12 hits and one walk. Nick Rost pitched in relief and gave up just one run in his 2 1/3 innings; Nate Rost closed the game out in the 9th. New Market was led offensively by Scott Lyden, going 1-4 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs, and Michael Nezerka who was 2- 5 with 2 RBIs and a run. Montgomery’s Ted Christian took the loss going 6 2/3 innings. The Mallards pounded out 15 hits but couldn’t cash in on the scoreboard. They were led by Ryan Iverson going 3-5 with 3 RBIs, and Jaron Christensen who also had 3 hits.

Warriors 4, Sox 3 Both teams had great pitching efforts with Jack Meyer throwing all 8 innings for the Sox and Matt Stocker throwing 7-2/3, with Jason Kazlauskas completing the last inning and a third. The Warriors were led on offense by John Solheid who had 3 hits and 2 runs scored. For the Sox, Marcus Pleiss, Nate Nielsen and Brent Cheney each had a multi-hit effort. The Warriors were able to hold off the Sox for a 4-3 victory.

Fri, June 16: Orioles 15, Saints 6 The New Prague Orioles defeated St. Benedict 15-6, using 12 hits and several walks. James Fuerniss had 3 hits for the Orioles. Taylor Lambrecht, Ben Buthe and Dan Novak also had 2 hits each. Will Forberg recorded his first DRS hit. Mitchell Martin had 3 hits for the Saints. Aaron Kes recorded the win for the Orioles while Martin received the loss.

Mallards 2, Aces 1 John Krocak picked up the win pitching 9 complete innings, allowing 1 run on 5 hits. Joseph Sabal pitched 8 innings for the Aces allowing only 4 hits. Jordan Yetzer picked up an RBI in the 3rd inning, giving Lonsdale a 1-0 lead, which stood until the top of the 9th inning. John Krocak hit a 2 RBI double in the top of 9th inning, which proved to be enough for the Mallards. Ryan Iverson and John Krocak each had 2 hits for the Mallards.

Warriors 5, Irish 4 The Warriors kept their winning ways on Friday night as they hosted the St. Patrick Irish. Ben Doerr threw 8 strong innings to carry the Warriors and Jason Kazlauskas came in to throw the final 2. The game took extra innings to determine a winner. Matt Ambroz drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, but Veseli answered back in the bottom half and ended the game with a walk-off hit off the bat of Mike Bartusek. Zach Seurer took the loss for the Irish and Kazlauskas came out as the winning pitcher.

Saturday, June 17: Irish 12, Bulldogs 8 The result looked grim for the Irish on Saturday as they trailed 6-0 and Union Hill had Daniel Feneis on the mound. Will Walsh stepped up to the plate and hit a solo home run to right, and it provided the spark the Irish bats needed. St. Patrick would close the bottom of the 4th having closed the gap to 6-4. Union Hill quickly added a pair of runs to pad their lead back to 4. St. Patrick battled back with 3 in the 5th and 2 in the 6th to take the lead. St. Patrick’s Christian Medick held the Bulldogs scoreless from that point forward, earning his first career win. Offensively, Union Hill was led by Nathan Berg and Adam Gill who were each 2- 5. Conrad Masberg had 3 RBIs. For the Irish, Jordan Goracke was 4-5 and had 2 RBIs. Jace Westman was 2-3 and tallied 4 RBIs and Kyle Rhodus was 3-6 and added 3 RBIs.

Sunday, June 18: Orioles 8, Warriors 5 New Prague won by the Score of 8-5 over Veseli. Joel Zimmerman pitched 8 shutout innings with Chase Buthe pitching the ninth. For the Orioles, James Fuerniss and Austin Bachman had multiple hits. The losing pitcher for Veseli was Matt Perkinson.

Bulldogs 11, Saints 5 Union Hill defeated St. Benedict 11-5 Sunday afternoon at “The Ben.” Dave Anderson started for the Bulldogs, and went 5 innings for the win before handing the ball off to Dan Meger and Derek Masberg in relief. Michael Lambrecht started for the Saints, with Chris Hartman, Cole Minnick, Matthias Duevel and Andrew Huss pitching in relief. Derek Masberg had a few hits and RBIs for the Bulldogs, along with Jeff Dietz having a clutch 2-RBI single. Andrew Huss had a HR for the Saints.

Irish 9, Muskies 7 A two run first inning by the Irish was quickly erased when Kyle Bergstrom hit a moon shot over the right field wall to tie the game. The next batter, Brett Herber, knocked one over the left field fence to take the lead. New Market would extend that lead to 6-2 before Kyle Sticha hit a two run home run to cut the lead in half. St. Patrick would scratch one more across in that same inning to make the score 6-5, but veteran lefty, Derek Bergstrom would stop the bleeding, stranding 2 Irish runners. The score remained the same until the top of the ninth when the Irish tacked on 4 runs. The Muskies would not go down quietly and scored in the bottom half and had runners on base when Irish ace, Josh Simon, finally closed the door. Simon, who came in the game in relief, picked up his second win in 4 days.

Mallards 2, Coyotes 1 Jaron Christensen went the distance for the Mallards allowing 1 run on 8 hits in 9 innings. Chris Isensee pitched 5.2 innings for the Coyotes allowing only 2 runs, both coming in the 1st inning, when Ryan Iverson knocked in two. The score stood at 2- 0 until Shakopee’s rally in the top of the 9th fell short by a run. Ryan Rentz and Chris Isensee each had 2 hits for the Coyotes.

Lakers 10, Sox 2 No information made available