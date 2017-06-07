Faribault tops New Market in battle of top 2 DRS teams

Faribault defeated New Market 10-1 in a battle of the league’s top two teams Sunday, July 2. Earlier in the week the Lakers fell to the Montgomery Mallards for their second league loss. Faribault maintains a 2-1/2 game lead over New Prague and New Market. Also last week, New Prague’s Conrad Masberg had five hits, including a walk-off single in a 10- inning win over St. Patrick and the Irish recovered as Bill Dunker threw a complete game shutout over Webster. Here are last week’s results:

Monday, June 26 Express 11, Bulldogs 6 Elko defeated Union Hill 11-6 Monday. No information was available on this game Wednesday, June 28 Mallards 11, Lakers 7 Faribault traveled to Montgomery Wednesday night to take on the Mallards in a game of momentum shifts that ended with the Mallards taking the victory 11-7. Jaron Christensen started for the Mallards going 5-2/3 innings. Tyler Francis started for the Lakers. The Mallards started quick with four runs on two RBIs by both Jonny Krocak and Jaron Christensen in the bottom of the first. The Mallards were up 5-2 going into the top of the sixth when Faribault answered back with three runs to tie the game. The Mallards got a run in the bottom of the sixth and two in the bottom of the seventh to take an 8-4 lead into the top of the eighth. The Lakers scored two quick runs in the eighth and were in position to tie the game when Aaron Dwyer tracked down a fly ball in right center that saved two runs for the Mallards. Montgomery scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to cap off the scoring. John Krocak had three hits and a double for the Mallards. Tom Flicek and Jaron Christensen had two hits each for the Mallards.

Coyotes 7, Aces 3 Shakopee hosted Lonsdale and claimed a 7-2 win on Wednesday. Matt Griebel and Zak Hoffman pitched for the Coyotes, with Alec Pauly getting a home run.

Mudcats 7, Warriors 0 Ben Morrison pitched seven innings, striking out eight and allowing just three hits to lead Prior Lake to a 7- 0 win over Veseli. Justin Hackett pitched two innings of scoreless relief. BJ Benz, Cole Bjorke, Topher Rose and Kyle Schmidt each had two hits for Prior Lake. Jason Kazlauskas pitched 5-1/3 innings and took the loss. Matt Perkinson, Curt Brezina and Ben Doerr had the only hits for Veseli.

Bulldogs 13, Sox 3 Union Hill topped Webster 13-3 in seven innings. Hunter Piehl started for the Bulldogs and was in control the whole game. He went the distance, letting up three runs on five hits while striking out six. John Barten started and took the loss for the Sox. Conrad Masberg homered for the Bulldogs, and Jack Becker had his first DRS hit, with an RBI single. Brooks Prochaska had two hits for the Sox.

Friday, June 30 Orioles 5, Lonsdale 2 Orioles’ pitcher Nathan Sprouls followed last week’s no-hitter with another impressive outing, striking out 13 and allowing just five hits in a 5-2 win over Lonsdale Friday. James Fuerniss had three hits and Justin Novak, Aaron Kes, Zack Dubanoski and Dan Novak had two each in the win. Joseph Sabal took the loss for Lonsdale. Isaac Pint had two hits for the Aces.

Bulldogs 3, Irish 2 Union Hill walked off St. Patrick 3-2 in 10 innings Friday night at “The Hill.” It was a well-played ball game between the Bulldogs and Irish filled with excitement as both teams had two runners thrown out at the plate in bang-bang plays. Derek Masberg started for Union Hill, going eight strong innings, scattering 12 hits, while striking out five and giving up two runs. Daniel Feneis came in and threw two innings, earning the win. Josh Simon was equally as tough as Masberg, going nine innings, yielding 10 hits and 2twp runs. Zach Seurer came in in the 10th, walked Bryan Lindner, the leadoff batter, who was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Adam Gill. Lindner came around to score on a walk off single by Conrad Masberg, his fifth hit of the day. Gill and Eric Bisek both had two hits for the Bulldogs. St. Patrick had three hits from Brok Schwartzkopf and two each from Kyle Rhodus, Matt Ambroz and Seth Ambroz.

Saturday, July 1 Lakers 5, Sox 2 Egan Bonde allowed four hits and one earned run over eight innings as Faribault defeated Webster 5-2 in a game played in Faribault. Porter Sartor homered for the Lakers.

Sunday, July 2 Irish 3, Sox 0 St. Patrick’s Bill Dunker breezed through the Sox’ lineup, allowing just four hits and walking none while striking out five as the Irish defeated Webster 3-0 in a game that lasted less than two hours. St. Patrick was led by Kyle Rhodus and Jordan Goracke, each with three hits. John Barten had a solid outing for the Sox, allowing eight hits and three runs in eight innings.

Lakers 10, Muskies 1 Faribault broke open a close game with seven runs in the eighth inning for a 10-1 win over New Market in a battle between the league’s top two teams. Jack Helgeson pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits and striking out six. Sartor and Blake Langerud had three hits for Faribault. Tyler Bergstrom had two hits for New Market.

Coyotes 11, Saints 10 Shakopee claimed an 11-10 extra inning win in St. Benedict Sunday afternoon. No details were available.