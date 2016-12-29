Girls hockey tops Hutch, Northfield

The New Prague Trojan girls hockey team won a pair of games last week, defeating Hutchinson in a Wright County Conference game and Northfield in a non-conference tilt.

The Trojans (6-4-1, 4-0 WCC) were scheduled to face Holy Angels/Richfield in the opening round of the Farmington Tournament Tuesday, Dec. 27, and either Dodge County or Northfield in the second round of the tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28. The tournament concludes Thursday, Dec. 29. Other teams competing are Red Wing, Hudson, WI, Rochester Century and Farmington.

New Prague will return to action Tuesday, Jan. 3, facing Chaska/Chanhassen at the Chaska Community Center.

Trojans 4, Tigers 1 New Prague squared off with Hutchinson in a conference game Tuesday, Dec. 20, and scored three goals in the final period to take a 4-1 win.

New Prague got on the board early with Catie Skaja scoring a power play goal at 5:58 of the first, but that would be all the scoring until the third period.

Lindsey Bjerke scored a short-handed goal at 2:25 of the third, but the Tigers got that back with a power play goal at 3:07.

The Trojans’ Katie Calliguri scored on a hard shot from the blue line to put the Trojans up 3-1 at 7:02, with Abby Pirkl picking up an assist.

New Prague got the final goal at....

