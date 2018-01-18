Girls top Orono on buzzer-beater

The New Prague Trojan girls basketball team evened its conference record at 1-1 with a thrilling last-second win over Orono Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Trojan gym. The team also lost a non-conference game to Section 1AAAA foe Rochester Mayo on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The Trojans (6-10, 1-1 Wright County Conference) were scheduled to face Minnetonka Tuesday, Jan. 16. They will travel to Delano Thursday, Jan. 18 and host Hutchinson Tuesday, Jan. 23.

With the season two-thirds complete, Coach Luke Swedberg said he likes the overall direction his team is taking.

"The biggest thing is that we are improving," he said. "If you look at the season, comparing our first six games, and last couple, we’ve improved a lot. we’ve gotten better on both the defensive and offensive ends. We’ve got to continue to be worried about doing small things correctly and results will take care of themselves."

Trojans 66, Orono Spartans 65 New Prague and Orono were engaged in a back-andforth game that saw several lead changes, and when Orono scored with six seconds left it looked like the Spartans would collect a Wright County Conference win in the Trojan gym.

Coach Luke Swedberg called time out and set up a play.

"We wanted to get the ball into Emily Russo’s hands, and she was open on the first cut," Swedberg said. "Emily Schmitz made a good read and got the ball to her. She dribbled down court."

Russo shot a runner from.....

