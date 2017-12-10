Glende leads Bucs to win

WEM senior Taylor Glende rushed for 231 yards and five touchdowns, leading the WEM football team to a 35-19 win over Le Sueur-Henderson Friday, Oct. 6 in Le Sueur. The Bucs improved to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the Blue Sub-District League Standings . Maple River, rated 9th in Class AA, is tied for second in the Sub-District with WEM and the two teams will meet Friday, Oct. 13 in Mapleton. The top team. Sibley East, is rated 3rd in Class AAA and will bring their undefeated record to Waterville Wednesday, Oct. 18 in the regular season finale for both teams.