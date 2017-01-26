Grizzlies down Panthers in Gopher Conference dual

The WEM/JWP wrestling team put together their best effort of the season Friday in Janesville.

The Grizzlies won 11 matches, seven by fall, in their 63- 15 win over NRHEG in Gopher Conference action.

The victory improved the Grizzly’s record to 2-1 in the conference and 8-7 overall.

The match was never really in doubt after WEM/JWP opened up a 9-0 lead after two bouts.

Eighth grader Kurtis Crosby pinned 8th grader Andrew Reich in 3:10 at 106 pounds.

Freshman Tucker Rients followed with a 6-4 decision over Andrew Bailey at 113 pounds.

NRHEG snuck out a 5-4 decision at 120 pounds, scoring an escape with eight seconds left in the match.

WEM/JWP won the next three matches all by fall.

Adam Rients (126) pinned Brett Kubiatowicz in 5:32.

Zach Voegele (132) pinnedRalph Roesler in 1:43.

Braydon Johnson (138) pinned Brendon Strand in 3:04 giving the Grizzlies a 27-3 lead.

NRHEG won the next two bouts by fall, pulling to within 27-15.

The final six matches went the way of the Grizzlies and total mat time was less than 10 minutes.

Jaden Taylor (160), Gage Eastwood (182), and Benji Lindquist (195) each received forfeits.

Shae Wheelock (170), pinned Miguel Martinez in 1:40. Will Storch (220) pinned Carter Hagen in 1:48.

Heavyweight Andrew Larson battled Quinten Arndt until the end of the match, pinning him in 5:58.

Grizzlies place 5th at Hutchinson A total of seven Grizzly wrestlers competed Saturday at the Hutchinson Invitational.

Six of the seven placed in the top four of their weight classes. Two earned championships. Senior Gage Eastwood (182) and junior Will Storch (195) won individual titles.

Braydon Johnson (138) placed third. Adam Rients (126), Shae Wheelock (170), and Benji Lindquist (220) each placed fourth. Cole Benson (145) wrestled but did not place.

The Grizzlies scored 88 points, placing fifth in the eightteam invitational. Hutchinson won the team title with 207.5 points.

They were followed by Willmar (190), Watertown-Mayer (129.5), Lakeville North (112), WEM/JWP (88), Jackson County Central (82), BOLD (63), and Spring Lake Park (61). Storch had the most impressive performance in the tournament, defeating a pair of state ranked wrestlers.

After a first period fall in the quarterfinals, Storch faced...

