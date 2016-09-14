Knights knock off state-rated Bucs

The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown football team, rated 3rd in Class AA, dropped a 7-6 overtime decision to Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Friday, Sept. 9 in Waterville. This snapped an 18 game winning streak for the Bucs against the Knights. Both teams scored in the overtime period after a scoreless 48 minutes. WEM is 1-1 overall and travel to NRHEG Friday, Sept. 16 for a District game. For more on this game pick up the Sept. 15 edition of the LIFE/Enterprise.