Legion team drops season opener

The New Prague Post 45 American Legion Baseball team lost its season opener Friday, June 9, losing to East Ridge 4-2 in Woodbury. New Prague took a 1-0 lead when Jack Becker singled, was sacrificed to second by Ben Novak, moved to third on a base hit by Ian Cameron and scored on a groundout by Riley Schaeffer.

East Ridge scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead, then made it 4-1 with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. New Prague tried to rally in the seventh. With two outs Mason Mayer, who reached on a fielder’s choice, scored on a base hit by Jacob Mader. New Prague loaded the bases after the run, but couldn’t get the hit they needed to get back in the game.

Will Busch, Mader and Cameron each had two hits for Post 45.

Jack Becker pitched a complete game, allowing four runs on six hits. He struck out two and walked one.

New Prague was....

