New Prague archers ready for region competition

The New Prague Archery Club completed their regular tournament season this past weekend at St. Croix Preparatory Academy in Stillwater. The New Prague High School team finished first, going undefeated this season with a team score of 3,421. Team scores are calculated using the top four females, top four males, and the next four highest scores out a team of 24 archers. Their score was only 6 points off the state record of 3,427.

Top scores for the high school team included Callie Schroeder (297), Dakota Skluzacek (290), Annika Meyers (288), Ashlee Hatlestad (286), Ryan Wetschka (285), Dallas Hart (285), Jack Siegle (284), Coen Nendick (283), Danny Musil (283), Megan Vikla (283), McKenna Bungert (281) and Jessica Hagglund (276). The New Prague Middle School Team, which is made up of a combination of our Middle School and Elementary archers, finish in third with a team score of 3,125. Top scores for the Middle School Team included Breanna Franek (288), Cory Schroeder (274), Jordan Clay (272), Hunter Minor (266), Tyler Grabner (266), Brook Nerud (262), Abby Barlage (256), Noah Redfern (255), Sophia Metzdorff (252), Maggie Schulte (247), Jayda Blaschko (246) and Parker Pint (241).

Archers placing individually at the tournament were Callie Schroeder (297)– 1st place high school female and top overall female archer, Dakota Skluzacek (290) – 1st place high school male, Dallas Hart (285) – 5th place high school male, Breanna Franek (288) – 1st place middle school female, Cory Schroeder (274) – 3rd place elementary male and Tyler Grabner (266) – 5th place elementary male.

The Archers are now preparing for the Regions tournament being held in Mahtomedi Saturday, March 18, and the State Tournament in Duluth on the weekend of April 1.