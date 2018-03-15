New Prague archery teams qualify for state meet

The New Prague Archery Team has been active in the tournament season this year.

On February 3 the team hosted its home tournament with about 650 archers coming in from around the Region. The season is winding down, with regions held at Champlin Park High School on Saturday, March 10.

The State Tournament will be held in Bemidji on March 24. Last year there were about 3,500 archers from around the State that qualified for the State Tournament.

All of the archers keep improving from week to week with many hitting their personal best over the last two tournaments. At St. Croix Prep, the middle school team scored 3,240, being edged out for first place by 14 points by Lakes International (3254). The elementary team had three archers in the top 10.

At a recent meet at Minnetonka the high school team got placed fourth overall with two archers in the top 10. Ashlee Hatlestad placed sixth with a 284 and Danny Musil was seventh with a 281. Meagan Schultz shot her personal best with a 244.

Elementary didn’t have....

To see more on this story pick up the March 15, 2018 print edition of The New Prague Times.