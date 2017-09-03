New Prague's inaugural weightlifting team has 2 qualifiers

In its first season, New Prague will send two freshman athletes, Lander Wells and Brent Kubes, to the Minnesota State Olympic-Style Weightlifting Meet this Saturday, March 11, at Lakeville South High School.

Athletes compete in one of two divisions based on age: Varsity (17-18) and Junior Varsity (12-16). Both athletes qualified in the Junior Varsity 77 kg / 170 lb weight class, with Wells ranking third (181 kg / 398 lb total) and Kubes fifth (158 kg / 347 lb). Their session will start around 1:15 p.m.

For those who are not familiar with Olympic-style weightlifting, there are two lifts performed; the Snatch (bring the weight from the ground to overhead in one motion) and the Clean & Jerk (bring the weight from the ground to the shoulders, then overhead). Each competitor gets 3 attempts in each lift, and the best successful lift in each category are added together for a lift total. Athletes compete in weight classes, and their places are determined by the highest lift total.

With a small but stout squad of nine athletes, New Prague competed well during the regular season. At Armstrong High School in December, Yvette Hansen (103 kg / 226 lb) and Wells (171 kg / 376 lb) took first place in their respective weight classes. The success continued into the new year, with...

