Novak, Rutt have good showings at state

Two New Prague Trojan wrestlers had good showings at the State class AAA Wrestling meet, which was held Friday and Saturday, March 2 and 3, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Freshman Nick Novak finished in sixth place at 103 pounds, going 3-3.

"This is his first season as a varsity wrestler and he broke on the scene in a big way," said Coach Dan Wagner. "He ended the season with a record of 44-6. I’m looking forward to what he will be able to do the next three seasons for the Trojans."

In the opening round, Novak pinned Tanner Holt of East Ridge in 1 minute, 40 seconds. He lost his quarterfinal match to Blake West of Owatonna 5-4, then won a pair of matches to guarantee he would place in the top six. He earned a 9-2 decision over Emily Shilson of Centennial and pinned Brendan Howes of Anoka in 4:55.

In the consolation semifinals he lost a 2-0 decision to Ryan Henningson of Winona then lost a 12-7 decision in the fifth place match against Owatonna’s West.

Brennan Rutt, a junior wrestling at 195 pounds, finished...

