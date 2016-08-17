NP shooters compete at Grand American championships

From August 3 to 13 , more than 3,000 individual competitors traveled from distances as far as Brazil and Australia to compete in this year’s ATA World Clay Target Championships, held in Sparta, IL.

New Prague was represented well again this year, with Woodrow Glazer, Ben Dietz, Matt Rossi and Zach Warweg competing in 24 different singles, doubles and handicap events that spanned the 10 days of competition. Over the course of 10 days the group fared well.

Ben Dietz earned the following honors: Event 4 singles 100x100 – 10 way tie for 1st place Junior Gold; Event 10 singles 200x200 – 1st place Junior Gold; Event 12 doubles 100x100 – 3rd place Junior Gold; Event 14 Doubles 98x100 – 13 way tie for 1st Junior Gold; Event 16 Handicap 96x100 Runner up Junior Gold; Event 24 Handicap 96x100 – 7 way tie for 1st Junior Gold; 500 Preliminary Singles 497x500 – Runner up Junior Gold; 500 Preliminary Doubles 490x500 AA Champion; Placed in Junior Gold High Over All and High All Around both weeks, and Junior Gold Minnesota team member, National Team Race.

Woodrow Glazer earned the following honors: Event 17 Doubles 98x100 Runner up Sub Junior; Event 20 Doubles 98x100 Runner up Sub Junior; Event 22 Doubles 99x100 Champion Sub Junior; Placed in Sub Junior High Over All and High All Around both weeks.

Matt Rossi earned honors in Event 11 Handicap 96x100 yardage group Runner Up and placed in Junior High All Around during preliminary week.