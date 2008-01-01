Picha earns medals at Nationals

New Prague’s Joe Picha competed in the 74th Annual Goode Water Ski National Championships August 8-13 at Broadside Harbor in Caldwell, ID.

Picha, competing in the Men’s 8 Category for ages 70-75, placed fourth in tricks and 13th in slalom, earning fifth place overall. Picha, 71, also competed in the Midwest Regional Championships at Mystic Lakes, in Maize, KS, July 29-31.

Picha skied in his first tournament in 1971 and skied competitively for many years before giving up the sport in the 1990s. He took up the sport again in 2008. This is the second straight year he competed at nationals, placing fifth in tricks and 13th overall last year.

Picha skis three or four times a week from June until mid-October on a course on Cedar Lake, northeast of New Prague.