Ptarmigans plow over Polars in Sno Bowl

Austin Bachman plows through the line for a touchdown for the Ptarmigans in the 57th Annual Sno Bowl Football game Saturday, Dec. 31, at Memorial Park in New Prague. Bachman also threw for a touchdown as the Ptarmigans won 14-6 over their longtime rivals in a game played between two teams of New Prague High School alumni. After the game, the usual post-game festivities took place, culminating with an awards ceremony at Whiskey Business. Read more in the January 5, 2017, print edition of The New Prague Times.