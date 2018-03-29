Ron Johnson inducted into state High School Basketball Hall of Fame

The late Ron Johnson was one of the inaugural inductees into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame. He was inducted during ceremonies at the Courts at the Mayo Clinic Center in downtown Minneapolis on Monday, March 26.

A committee was formed in 2011 to establish a high school basketball hall of fame, and after six years of work, they announced their first class in January.

The state’s first 2,000- point career scorer, Johnson finished his prep career with 2,190 points in 89 games (24.6 points per game average). Johnson led New Prague to back-to-back state tournament appearances in 1955 and 1956. He was also the leading scorer in each tournament, netting 203 points in six games. His single game and three-game point total in 1956 stood as tournament records for more than 20 years, and his 33.8 points per game average in state tournament play still stands as the career record. Johnson went on to play at the University of Minnesota where he scored 1,335 career points (19.7 points per game average). He was a secondround draft pick of the Detroit Pistons in 1960. He played one season in the NBA, with the Pistons and Lakers, before going to law school. He lived and practiced in the St. Cloud area for many years before retiring. He died in 2015 at the age of 76.

Johnson’s son, Phil, accepted the award on behalf of the Johnson family, with other family members in attendance.

Other members of the inaugural class are:

To see more on this story pick up the March 29, 2018 print edition of The New Prague Times.