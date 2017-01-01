Section 2AA wrestling postpones start of tourney

The start of the Section 2AA wrestling tournament scheduled for this weekend at Waseca High School has been postponed due to the expected heavy snowfall in southern Minnesota.

The tournament, which was scheduled to start on Friday, will now begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

Weigh-ins will begin at 7 a.m., doors will open to the public at 7:45 a.m., the Parade of Teams will start at 8:45 a.m. and wrestling begins at 9 a.m. The entire tournament will take place on Saturday. The Parade of Champions - with the six finalists in all weight classes - is scheduled to take place at 4:45 p.m., with fifth place matches starting at 5 p.m. and the championship and third place matches beginning at 6 p.m., followed by any true second matches to determine state qualifiers.

The Minnesota State High School League has waived the five-match per day limit for the tournament.