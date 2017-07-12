Skating club’s Winter Exhibition is Saturday

The New Prague Area Figure Skating Club will delight audiences at their 12th annual Winter Exhibition at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. Held at the New Prague Ice Arena, 100 12th St NW, many members of the club will be performing their competition programs. Plus there will be groups showcasing their skills to Christmas medleys. The Winter Exhibition is open to the public with a free will cash donation for admission. The club will be collecting non-perishable food items for donation to the Peace Center, the local food shelf.

The Winter Exhibition is an opportunity for each skater to showcase their ability and gives them the chance to perform their competition program in front of an audience.

The figure skating club has 23 members, five Junior club skaters and are currently housing more than 70 skaters in their Learn to Skate program, which teaches both figure skaters and hockey players how to skate.