Softball team upends No. 3 Prior Lake

The unbeaten New Prague Trojan softball team finally cracked the Class AAAATop 10 last week, coming in at No. 10. They celebrated in a big way, by defeating No. 3- ranked Prior Lake 3-0 in New Prague.

The Trojans also had wins over Waconia, Hutchinson and Holy Family Catholic to up their season record to 16- 0. New Prague was scheduled to face Delano on Tuesday, May 9, and will be at Hutchinson Thursday, May 11. They play at Orono Tuesday, May 16.

Trojans 3, Wildcats 1 New Prague got off to a slow start Tuesday, May 2, at Waconia.

"Our offense really didn't get started until the fourth inning, where we scored two of our three runs," Coach Anna Borwege said. "We just struggled to find our timing. Jess Kaufman sparked our offense, scoring the first run of the game and hitting a single and double. Our defense was solid and really supported our pitching."

Emily Russo joined the varsity outfield after playing most of this season on JV. She played center field and made some great plays, Borewege said, including a diving catch to save a run from scoring. Mia Kraimer was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts.

Trojans 9, Tigers 2 New Prague had great day at the plate, with everyone contributing to the offense.

"As a team we had 13 hits. Nichole Reed led the way as she went 2-for-3 with a single and a grand slam. She was hitting the ball hard and putting us in a good position to score. She was also the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and allowing two runs.“

Trojans 9, Fire 0 New Prague mixed up its...

