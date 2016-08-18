St. Benedict one of four DRS teams at state tourney

Four teams from the Dakota- Rice-Scott League/Region 3C have qualified for the State Class C Amateur Baseball Tournament.

The tournament starts Friday, Aug. 19, in Hutchinson and Dassel. Three of the DRS teams - Montgomery, Shakopee and St. Benedict, will play in the first weekend of the tournament. Prior Lake, the region champions, receive a bye into the second week.

First round opponents for the local teams are: St. Benedict Saints vs. Milroy, 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in Hutchinson. Shakopee Coyotes vs. Regal, 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Dassel. Montgomery Mallards vs. St. Martin, 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in Dassel. Prior Lake Mudcats will face either Hanska or Loretto in the second round at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, in Hutchinson.

Each of the four teams advancing to the state tournament was allowed to draft three players from other nonqualifying region teams. The three players are pitchers only and will not be allowed to bat. Draftees are:

Prior Lake - Derek Bergstrom, New Market; Matt Lane, Faribault; Bill Dunker, St. Patrick.

Montgomery - Daniel Feneis, Union Hill; Andy Henkemeyer, New Market; Jeremy Wieland, Webster.

Shakopee - Nate Rost, New Market; Jack Helgeson, Faribault; Eric Steinhoff, Veseli.

St. Benedict - Evan Knutson, Faribault; Matt Perkinson, Veseli; Dustin Steinhoff, New Prague. The region playoffs concluded with two games last week, with Montgomery defeating Shakopee and losing to Prior Lake.

Mallards 5, Coyotes 4 The elimination game between Montgomery and Shakopee started on one field and ended on another, and featured a three-day weather delay due to rain and wet field conditions.

Heavy rainfall forced the game in Montgomery on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to be suspended with no score in the second inning. Due to the weather forecast, it was rescheduled for Friday evening, but more rain postponed it to Saturday, and the game was completed in Prior Lake, with the winner taking on the host Mudcats immediately after.

After all the delays and moves, Montgomery held off Shakopee for a 5 - 4 victory. Ted Christian threw a complete game, striking out 12 batters and allowing just four hits to earn the victory. The big blow offensively was a home run by Ryan Iverson. Mike Flicek and Johnny Krocak each collected two hits. Pat Lloyd had an RBI double as well.

Mudcats 5, Mallards 4 Prior Lake secured the Region 3C No. 1 seed by defeating Montgomery 5-4 Saturday, Aug. 13. Rob Marshall started and threw six innings, giving up three unearned runs. Jared Schloesser took the loss in relief. Tyler Bednar had two hits, including a home run. Johnny Krocak and Trevor Smisek each had two hits. The Mallards couldn't overcome sloppy play in the field and enter the State Tournament as the Region 3C number two seed.