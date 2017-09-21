Stingy defense keys two wins

The New Prague Trojan boys soccer team continued its defensive dominance with a pair of 1-0 wins last week, over Waconia and Mayer Lutheran.

Over their last four games, the Trojans have outscored opponents 4-1, with the one goal coming in an overtime loss to Rochester Mayo. That compares favorably to last year, when those same four teams defeated the Trojans by a combined 15-3 score.

New Prague (3-5, 1-2 Wright County Conference) was scheduled to host Rockford Tuesday, Sept. 19. They will play at Delano Thursday, Sept. 21, and host Rochester Century Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. New Prague hosts Hutchinson Tuesday, Sept. 26, and plays at Orono Thursday, Sept. 28.

Trojans 1, Wildcats 0 "This game was another test on how we play as a team," said Coach Gospel Kordah. "Waconia was a tough opponent but we proved to be better with our style of play. Our defense stepped up big time. Jack Guerrette has been playing at a high level and is a top defender in our conference. His leadership on and off the field shows to be crucial for our growth this season. Kade Eggum was just awesome in the net. He was aggressive off his line and is beginning to find his confidence."

Kordah said while the defense is playing really well, the team is still working on the right combinations on the attacking side.

"We had a total of seven shots on goal. Zach Erickson scored the winning goal with seven minutes left to play. Zach fought hard with his team and had one of the best shots that I have ever seen at the high school level. It was a great team win and we look forward to getting better for our next opponent."

Trojans 1, Crusaders 0 That next opponent was...

