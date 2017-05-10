Swimmers take 2nd at St. Peter

The New Prague Trojan swim and dive team hosted Waconia and competed at the St. Peter Invitational in the past week. New Prague competes at Delano Thursday, Oct. 5, and will host Tri-City United and Waconia in a JV Triangular meet Monday, Oct. 9. New Prague is at St. Peter Tuesday, Oct. 10, and hosts Orono in their final home meet of the season Thursday, Oct. 12.

Wildcats 96, Trojans 84 New Prague hosted Waconia Thursday, Sept. 28, with the Trojans falling to the Wildcats 96-84.

Ellen Popple, Emmalyn Dickerson, and Lauren Kitner went 1-2-3 in diving. Bailey Newman won the 500 Freestyle for the Trojans with a time of 5:55.50.

In JV competition, Emily McCarthy, Hailey Tupy, and Ella Phillippi stepped up in their events to help out the team. The 200 Freestyle Relay team of Lydia Popple, Elise Pahl, Audrey Seurer and Bri Davis won the event with a time of 2:13.26. Mahri Halbmaier got her personal best score in diving to win the event with 152.30.

St. Peter Invitational The Trojans competed in the St. Peter Invitational Saturday, Sept. 30, and placed second of six teams, behind the host Saints.

The Trojan divers, Ellen Popple, Emmalyn Dickerson, Lauren Kitner and Jillian Weichert, swept the top four places out of 18 divers who competed.

Sarah Helvick placed....

