Taylor Ries named Trojan girls hockey coach

Taylor Ries has been named head girls hockey coach at New Prague High School for the 2017-2018 season, pending school board approval.

Ries, a graduate of Mankato East High School and Minnesota State University, Mankato, was a four-year letterwinner in hockey and received All State Honorable Mention and All Conference honors his senior year at Esat. He also played two years of varsity baseball, where he received All Conference Honorable Mention honors.

He began his coaching career as an assistant coach for the Mankato East girls hockey team while still in college, working under head coach Nate Fuller, a former New Prague assistant. During his time at East the team won a section championship, a Big 9 championship and was a two-time section runner-up. He was a section assistant coach of the year twice during his six-years of coaching at Mankato East.

Taylor is currently finishing up his first year teaching at Prairie Winds Middle School in Mankato and is currently working on his master’s degree in educational leadership at Minnesota State University, Mankato. He has been offered a position to teach physical education at Eagle View Elementary in the New Prague Area School District beginning this fall.