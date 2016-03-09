- News
TCU defeats Sibley East in opener
In it's first game of the season, the TCU Titan Football Team kept its winning momentum from last year's success and opened the season with a solid 24-6 victory over the Sibley East Wolverines in Arlington.The Titans strong running game and defense contributed to the win. The Titans quickly established their dominance when they finished the first half 12-0. For more about the game, pick up the September 8 Messenger.