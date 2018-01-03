Three Grizzlies advance to State

The WEM/JWP Grizzly wrestling team will be represented at the Class A State Wrestling Tournament March 2 and 3 by three wrestlers. Seniors Braydon Johnson, Adam Rients, and Will Storch will be competing in the individual portion of the Class A State Meet. Storch is making his second appearance after placing fourth at 195 pounds in Class AA in 2017. Johnson and Rients will be making their first appearance. All three will wrestle Friday approximately 2 p.m.