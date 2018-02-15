Trojan boys fall to Orono, Delano

The New Prague Trojan boys basketball team lost a pair of Wright County Conference games over the past week. New Prague lost to Orono 70-58, then lost to Delano 40-27. New Prague will host Hutchinson Friday, Feb. 16.

Spartans 70, Trojans 58 New Prague never led in the game and trailed by as many as 16 points early in the second half, but they mounted a comeback and tied the score midway through the second half before falling to the Spartans 70-58 in the Trojan gym Friday, Feb. 9.

The Trojans shot 47 percent from the field and made 8-of-16 from three-point range, but the Spartans were a little better in shooting, making 52 percent and 12 of 20 from three-point range. Orono forced 13 turnovers and turned those turnovers into 16 points, which made a difference in the game.

Tyler Kemp led New Prague with...

To see more on this story pick up the February 15, 2018 print edition of The New Prague Times.