Trojan girls close season at home Friday

The New Prague Trojan girls basketball team has one game remaining in its regular season as they host Waconia Friday, Feb. 23. The Trojans (9-16, 4-5 Wright County East) will then prepare for Section 1AAAA play on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

New Prague will likely be seeded No. 7 or 8 in the section when seeding is announced this weekend. Possible first round opponents are Lakeville North, Farmington or Owatonna. The first round of section play will be on Wednesday at the high seed, with semifinals at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester on Saturday, March 3. The championship game will be Thursday, March 8, also at the Mayo Civic Center.

Last week, the Trojans defeated Delano and lost to Hutchinson in a pair o f WCC games.

Trojans 60, Del Tigers 34 New Prague opened up a huge lead in the first half in their WCC game against Delano Tuesday, Feb. 13, and kept that lead throughout the second half as they defeated the Tigers 60-34 in New Prague. The Trojans had few problems moving the ball and finding ways to score.

New Prague closed the first half on an...

