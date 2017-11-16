Trojan girls drop opener

The New Prague Trojan girls hockey team started its season Friday Nov. 10, with a 4-0 home loss to the Proctor/ Hermantown Mirage.

“They were a very strong and physical team that did a good job in the defensive zone,” said Trojan Coach Taylor Ries, who made his debut on the Trojan bench in the game.

“We probably had 15 shots that were blocked due to them packing it in in front of their own net. That made it difficult for us to get many pucks to the net, and we couldn’t seem to get anything going in the offensive zone because of it.”

Another factor was the amount of penalties (16 combined between the two teams). “We never got any flow going, and it seemed whenever we got a power play, we’d take a penalty shortly after and lose the advantage.”

The Mirage scored twice in the first period. The first came on a power play at 7:30 and the second came late in the period, at 15:48.

P/H scored again at 8:02 of the second and added the final goal on a power play at 4:39 of the third.

Ries said....

