Trojans drop opener at Mankato East

New Prague running back Eli Parker (22) carries the ball for the Trojans during their 36-7 loss at Mankato East Friday, Sept. 2, in their season opener. The Trojans' lone score came late in the game when defensive lineman Caleb Loney recovered a Mankato East fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. New Prague has its home opener next Friday, Sept. 9, against Northfield.