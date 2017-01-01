- News
Trojans earn top seed in 1AAAA softball
The New Prague Trojan softball team will host Lakeville South at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the first round of the Section 1AAAA softball tournament.
The Trojans, 18-2 and the defending section champions, will face No. 8 seed Lakeville South, 3-17, at the high school softball field.
Other first round games on Tuesday: No. 5 Rochester John Marshall (10-10) at No. 4 Lakeville North, No. 7 Owatonna (6-13) at No. 2 Farmington (17-3) and No. 6 Rochester Mayo (8-11) at No. 3 Rochester Century (13-7).
This is a double-elimination tournamnt, which means win or lose, the Trojans will play again at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Todd Park in Austin. The tournament continues with games on May 30 and the championship game on Thursday, June 1, all in Austin.
Check for results online at newpraguetimes.com and in the print edition of The New Prague Times.