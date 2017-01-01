Trojans to face Farmington for 1AAAA softball title

If the New Prague Trojan softball team is going to repeat as Section 1AAAA champions, they will have to take the same road they took last season.

The No. 1 seed Trojans lost to Farmington 3-2 in a third round game Tuesday, May 30, sending them into the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament. They then defeated Lakeville North 9-2 to earn a spot in the championship game on Thursday, June 1. Like last year, the Trojans will have to defeat the Tigers twice on Thursday in order to win the section title and advance to next week’s state tournament. Game time for the section title game is 5 p.m. at Todd Park in Austin.

In the win over North, Megan Callahan had a two-run triple and Taylor Koehnen a two-run homer in the seven-run fourth inning for the Trojans.