Trojans fall to Saints, Spartans

The New Prague Trojan swim and dive team competed in two meets last week, losing to St. Peter and Orono.

“This is the part of the season where girls are tired and sore,” Coach Tracy Torgerson said. “This is especially true with the varsity girls who are starting to get into the hardest part of their season as they prepare for their championship meets. Technique is everything for them as we start to work on the little things to improve their starts, turns, and strokes.”

The Trojans were scheduled to compete in their final dual meet of the season Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Mound Westonka/ Holy Family. New Prague hosts the Wright County Conference JV meet Monday, Oct. 23, and will compete in the conference varsity meet Saturday, Oct. 28, at Hutchinson. After that, the team will prepare for the Section 2AA meet, which will be held Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 8-10, at Minnetonka East Middle School.

Saints 94, Trojans 84 On Tuesday, Oct. 10, the Trojans took on the Saints at St. Peter. “We had a few great swims, but in the end...

