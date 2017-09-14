Trojans get 3 wins at Marshall

The New Prague Trojan volleyball team won three of five matches at the Southwest Minnesota Challenge tournament in Marshall Friday and Saturday, placing 18th of 32 teams. New Prague also lost a match to Shakopee last week. The team is now 3-7 on the season.

The Trojans will travel to Mankato East Thursday, Sept. 14, then compete in the Hopkins Invitational Saturday, Sept. 16. New Prague plays at Belle Plaine Tuesday, Sept. 19, and travels to Hutchinson Thursday, Sept. 21, for its first Wright County East match of the season.

Sabers 3, Trojans 0 New Prague faced an always- tough Shakopee Saber squad and lost in three sets, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18.

Sophia Andersen led the Trojans with 19 kills. She also had eight assists, while Chloe Davis had 12. Mckenna Vacek, Dani Friedges and Andie Cox each had a service ace.

Defensively, Kate Seymour led the team with 22 serve receptions, while Hannah Jensen had 18 and Vacek 13. Maggie O’Neill and Tori Moe each had two blocks and Vacek led the team with 22 digs.

Southwest Mn Challenge Panthers 2, Trojans 0 New Prague opened the Southwest Minnesota Challenge tournament agains perennial class A power Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, ranked No. 4 in Class A, and lost 25-17, 25-13.

Andersen had four kills for the Trojans and Chloe Davis three. Davis had six set assists and Mckenna Vacek and Dani Fridges each had a service ace. Maggie O’Neill led the Trojans with three blocks. Vacek had 22 serve receptions and 24 digs.

Trojans 2, Giants 0 New Prague defeated Le Sueur-Henderson 25-19, 25- 20, to pick up their first win of the season. Andersen had 15 kills and Friedges 8 to lead the Trojans. Davis had 17 assists and three service aces.

Defensively, Vacek had 14 serve receptions and Andersen had 13 digs. O’Neill had two blocks to lead the team.

Trojans 2, Elk 1 New Prague opened day 2 with a...

To see more on this story pick up the September 14, 2017 print edition of The New Prague Times.