Trojans get wins over Belle Plaine, Hutchinson

The New Prague Trojan volleyball team claimed a pair of wins last week, defeating non-conference Belle Plaine and Wright County Conference foe Hutchinson.

The Trojans (9-8, 1-0 WCC) were scheduled to face Mankato West Tuesday. They will travel to Delano Thursday, Sept. 28, and on Saturday they compete in the Tri-City United Invitational at Montgomery. New Prague hosts Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and Orono on Thursday, oct. 5.

Trojans 3, BP Tigers 0 With her team playing well, New Prague defeated perennial Class AA power Belle Plaine for the first time in about 15 years.

The Trojans started the first set with an eight-point serving streak from Kate Seymour. The team played aggressively from beginning to end and won the match 25-14, 25- 19, 25-14.

Sophia Andersen had 24 kills to lead New Prague. Chloe Davis had 30 assists and two ace serves. McKenna Vacek had 17 serve receptions and Seymour added 10. Giesen had three blocks and Davis and Andersen two each. Davis had 18 digs and Vacek added 13.

Trojans 3, Hutch Tigers 2 New Prague started slow in the September 12 match at Hutchinson, spotting the Tigers a 10-0 lead to start the first set, but Dani Friedges reversed the Trojans’ fortunes with an 11-point serving run as New Prague came back to win the first set and took the match in five sets, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19, 26-28, 15-11.

It was a good win for us," Coach Angie Andersen said. "Hutchinson is a great team defensively. They put up a great block and play scrappy defense."

Andersen said her team’s defense was...

