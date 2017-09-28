Trojans have tough week

The New Prague Trojan boys soccer team fought hard in three matches last week, but came up short in all three. New Prague lost Wright County Conference matches to Rockford and Delano, then lost a tight contest to Section 1AA foe Rochester Century.

New Prague was scheduled to host Hutchinson Tuesday, Sept. 26, and then travel to Orono Thursday Sept. 28. New Prague closes its regular season Thursday, Oct. 5, when they host Minneapolis Roosevelt.

Rockets 2, Trojans 1 Coach Gospel Kordah said the Trojans played well against Rockford after a rough start. The Rockets scored early in the game, “But when we settled down, we played much better.”

New Prague trailed 1-0 at halftime and worked hard to get the tying goal, despite losing a player to a red card and playing a man short. With about 30 seconds on the clock, Cole Uplegger scored, tying the game at 1-1. Another Trojan received a red card for excessive celebration and the Trojans were forced to play overtime two men short.

“That overtime period was the best I have seen our boys play,” Kordah said. “Matt Robinson played a great game. He was able to put us in multiple scoring opportunities in overtime.”

Kordah added that Mason DeGross has been great for the team. “He is able to play anywhere on the field.”

Rockford got the only goal in overtime and claimed a 2- 1 win.

“Overall it was a great fight and a disappointing loss,” Kordah said. “There were a lot of takeaways from this game and we intend to be better as a team.”

Tigers 3, Trojans 1 New Prague was without....

