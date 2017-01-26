Trojans hit season high at Jackson

The New Prague Trojan gymnastics team won a three team meet at home and then traveled to Jackson and placed third at the Sweetheart Invitational. The Trojans had a season- high 140.7 at the meet.

New Prague will compete Thursday at Glencoe-Silver Lake. They will return home for a conference dual with Watertown-Mayer Thursday, Feb. 2.

New Prague Triangular New Prague finished first in a three-team meet with Waconia and Delano Thursday, Jan. 19. The Trojans scored 139.025, with Waconia second at 135.65 and Delano third at 133.075.

Kaitlyn Solheid led the Trojans with an all-around score of 35.375, second at the meet. Solheid scored an 8.675 on bars, 9.35 on beam, 8.975 on floor and 8.375 on vault.

Caitlyn Pint had a strong vault, scoring 9.1. Other Trojan scores were Grace Montgomery (8.825), Tina Shimota (8.75) and Mikayla Breiner (8.5).

On bars, Emmalyn Dickerson had an 8.525, Clair Hanson 8.125, Holly Klein 8.125 and Mahri Halbmaier 7.05.

Beam scores for the Trojans were Dickerson 8.7, Lauren Kitner 8.65, Shimota 7.9 and Kayla Halbmaier 7.85.

Floor exercise scores had Shimota and Karly Hahn at 9.15, Dickerson at 8.525 and Janay Copeland at 8.3.

The Trojans won the JV meet. Top performers were....

To see more on this story pick up the January 26, 2017 print edition of The New Prague Times.