Trojans, Spartans will clash Friday for WCC title share

The New Prague Trojans will have the chance to avenge their only Wright County Conference loss of the season Friday, March 3, when they host Orono at 7 p.m. the game pits New Prague, 7-1 in the WCC East, against the 6-2 Spartans. The Trojans already have a share of the conference title, their third in as many years in the WCC, but would win it outright with a win Friday.

That won’t be easy. Orono is 20-5 and ranked No. 4 in Class AAA. They defeated New Prague 54-45 on February 10. The Trojans, 22-3, are ranked No. 10 in Class AAAA.

The Section 1AAAA playoffs begin Wednesday, March 8, and the Trojans will likely be seeded second or third. Lakeville North, 23-2, is the No. 4-ranked team in Class AAAA. They will likely be the top seed and Rochester John Marshall, at 22-3, are vying for the second seed. New Prague will host a quarterfinal game Wednesday at 7 p.m. Winners will play Saturday, March 11, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, with the section championship game scheduled for Friday, March 17, also at the Mayo Civic Center.

Pairings for the tournament will be announced this weekend and posted at newpraguetimes. com.

Trojans 58, Wildcats 36 Last week the Trojans won their only game, defeating Waconia 58-36 in the Trojan gym. New Prague jumped to an early lead and were never seriously threatened by the Wildcats. The Trojans shot 56 percent from the field and made 7-of-14 three-point attempts. The Trojan defense forced 17 turnovers that led to 22 points for New Prague.

Zach Hanson led the Trojans

