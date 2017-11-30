Trojans split at Prior Lake Tourney

The New Prague Trojan girls hockey team took second place at the Prior Lake tournament last weekend. The Trojans opened with an impressive 3-1 win over St. Paul United and then lost to the host Lakers 5-3.

New Prague (2-3) was scheduled to face Northfield Tuesday, Nov. 28. They will travel to Section 2AA foe Shakopee Saturday, De. 2, and open Wright County Conference play at Mound Westonka on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Trojans 3, United 1 New Prague faced St. Paul United (No. 6, Class A) in the first round of the Prior Lake Tournament and claimed a 3- 1 win. United outshot the Trojans 26-24, but Goaltender Kaylee Brake had a solid game to pick up her first varsity win, stopping 25 shots. The Trojans scored the only goal of the first period, with Lindsey Bjerke scoring on an assist from Catie Skaja at 6:20. Each team scored a goal in the second, with Bjerke again scoring from Skaja, giving the Trojans a 2-1 advantage after two periods. It stayed that way until the game’s final minute when Emily Sabol scored on an empty net with 36 seconds left on the clock.

Lakers 5, Trojans 3 Momentum swung back and forth in the championship game Saturday, Nov. 25, as Prior Lake claimed a 5-3 win over New Prague. Both teams scored early goals, with the Lakers getting the first goal and Skaja tieing the game at 6:06 of the period. But Prior Lake scored two goals in a little more than a minute to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission. The Lakers outshot the Trojans 11-6 in the period. New Prague came out....

