Trojans take 2nd at Wisconsin Tournament

The New Prague Trojan wrestling team won five of seven matches last week. Their week included a second place finish at the Whitnall Duals in Greenfield WI, where they defeated two of three teams ranked in the top 10 in Wisconsn’s Division I.

New Prague competes in the Orono Invitational Saturday, Jan. 27. On Thursday, Feb. 1, they host Hutchinson in their final home dual of the season.

New Prague Triangular

Tigers 31, Trojans 30 New Prague, ranked No. 12 in Class AAA, was edged by Delano, ranked No. 8 in Class AA, by a 31-30 score Thursday, Jan. 18.

“This was a dual we should have and could have won,” Trojan Coach Dan Wagner said. “We came out a little flat. There were about six different matches that could have changed the outcome. Two of our wrestlers won by seven points, but couldn’t get the eight-point margin for a major decision and we had another lose in the final 10 seconds of his match.

Winners for New Prague were Colby Dunkel (106) by fall, Nick Novak (113) by decision, Taylor Woodyard (126) by fall, Jay Skogerboe (145) by major decision, Max Scheffler (152) by decision, Ethan Gregory (160) by major decision, and Gaige Giles (170) by major decision. The Trojans led 30-16, but lost the final four matches.

Trojans 44, Raiders 15 New Prague rebounded by defeating Northfield 44-15 in the nightcap of the triangular Thursday. Winners for the Trojans were.....

To see more on this story pick up the January 25, 2018 print edition of The New Prague Times.